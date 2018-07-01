Thunder's Paul George: Re-signs with Oklahoma City for four years
George (ankle) agreed Sunday with the Thunder on a four-year, $137 million max contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
George declined his player option last week to become an unrestricted free agent, but didn't take long to make a decision. Despite murmurs that he was interested in joining the Lakers, he'll stick around in Oklahoma City after averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.1 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 36.6 minutes per game in his first season with the Thunder in 2017-18.
