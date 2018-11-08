George totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 95-86 win over the Cavaliers.

George has now recorded under 20 points in three of his last four games while shooting just about 33 percent over that span. Dennis Schroder took on the role of the main scorer Wednesday night with Russell Westbrook (ankle) out, and while many would have expected George to run with the extra minutes, he simply is shooting well enough to be the primary scorer on offense right now.