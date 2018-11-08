Thunder's Paul George: Records 39 minutes Wednesday
George totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 95-86 win over the Cavaliers.
George has now recorded under 20 points in three of his last four games while shooting just about 33 percent over that span. Dennis Schroder took on the role of the main scorer Wednesday night with Russell Westbrook (ankle) out, and while many would have expected George to run with the extra minutes, he simply is shooting well enough to be the primary scorer on offense right now.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Has four steals in victory Monday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 17 points in comfortable victory•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Nursing lingering foot injury•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Turns in 32-point performance•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Excels with 23 points in first win of season•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Leads team with 22 points in disappointing loss•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...