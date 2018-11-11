Thunder's Paul George: Records double-double Saturday
George recorded 20 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's 111-96 loss to the Mavericks.
George and Steven Adams shared the sane point and rebound totals in the loss. While George coughed up the ball five times and only connected on three of his nine 3-point attempts, he still put together a decent stat line. With Russell Westbrook (back) out, George becomes the linchpin for the Thunder on both ends of the floor, and he's one of the main reasons why Oklahoma City is 7-5 after spending five of 12 games without their All-Star point guard.
