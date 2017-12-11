Thunder's Paul George: Remains questionable to play Monday
George (calf) went through a post-shootaround workout but remains questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets, ESPN's Royce Young reports.
According to Young, the prevailing belief is that George will ultimately play after missing the last two games, but a decision is not expected to come until roughly 90 minutes prior to game time. That would imply that George may not be 100 percent healthy, though it's unclear if his workload would be at all limited.
