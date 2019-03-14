Thunder's Paul George: Returns to form against Nets
George tallied 25 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's win over Brooklyn.
After falling well below his season scoring average the past two games, George bounced back to top 25 points for the third time since returning from his brief shoulder injury. In his four prior games since returning, George had made just 30.5 percent of his shots from the field. If he's able to bounce back to his pre-injury form, George can be considered a top-level fantasy asset for the remainder of the season.
