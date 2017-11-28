Thunder's Paul George: Returns to practice Tuesday
George (illness) practiced Tuesday and is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Magic, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
George sat out Monday's practice due to the illness, but fortunately, it was just a minor bug and he should be good to go for Wednesday's clash in Orlando. George is coming off a brutal shooting performance against the Mavericks where he scored just two points on 1-of-12 shooting from the field, so he'll be looking to bounce back in a big way against the Magic.
