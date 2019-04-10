Thunder's Paul George: Ruled out Wednesday

George (shoulder) has been listed as inactive for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Despite playing 42 minutes and hitting a game-winner Tuesday against Houston, George won't play in Wednesday's season-finale against Milwaukee due to a right shoulder injury that's continued to hamper him for the past month. In his absence, look for Abdel Nader and Hamidou Diallo to see a boost in minutes.

