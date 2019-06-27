Thunder's Paul George: Says shoulders are healthy
George announced that both of his shoulders are healthy, via his personal Twitter account.
While it's still possible George misses some preseason action, this news seems to indicate that his recovery has gone well. Some more time may pass before we get an official team confirmation regarding his availability for training camp, however.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Could miss preseason action•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Undergoes left shoulder surgery•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Submits full line in Game 4 loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Completely cold from field in win•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...