Thunder's Paul George: Scores 17 points in comfortable victory
George produced 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 134-111 victory over the Wizards.
George, along with a number of other starters, was able to get some rest Friday as the Thunder blew out the hapless Wizards. After revealing he was suffering from an ongoing foot issue, the reduced playing time can only be a good thing for him moving forward. The issue did not appear to hamper him at all in this one as he shot 50 percent from the floor while adding seven assists and a pair of steals. He will now get a couple of nights to rest up before facing the Pelicans on Monday in what should be an uptempo game.
