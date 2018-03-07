George scored 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 loss to Houston.

After four straight games with at least 20 points, George leveled off with a 2-of-8 shooting performance from three-point range. The forward is shooting 42.7 percent over his last five games on 17.8 shots per game. In addition, George is averaging 21.7 points during this span. However, his three-point shooting has not been a factor, shooting 9-of-37 for 24.3 percent from beyond the arc in his last five games. While George is shooting a career-best 41.1 percent on a career-high 7.7 three-point attempts per game this season, his long range game has been non-existent even while he is averaging 20-plus points as of late.