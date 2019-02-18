Thunder's Paul George: Scores 20 in loss
George totaled 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt), four assists, three steals and two rebounds over 26 minutes in Team Giannis' loss to Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.
George, who leads the league in steals with 2.3 per game, swiped three in this one. He's also averaging 28.7 points per game and in his second season in Oklahoma City, George has made a strong case for MVP with his stellar play on both ends of the floor.
