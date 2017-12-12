Thunder's Paul George: Scores 20 points in return
George finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 116-103 loss to Charlotte.
George returned to action after missing the last two games with a calf injury and looked healthy in 33 minutes of action. Unfortunately, the Thunder suffered another tough loss, still appearing to struggle with their rhythm. The fact that he played 33 minutes should instill confidence in his owners, and he will look to build on this performance when they travel to Indiana for a matchup with Victor Oladipo and the Pacers.
