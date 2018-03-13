George scored 21 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 106-101 win over the Kings.

The Thunder's big three were all productive in this one, as Russell Westbrook delivered another triple-double while George and Carmelo Anthony tied for the team lead in scoring. That has been the case far too infrequently this season, but the former Pacer has mostly been holding up his end, averaging 20.0 points, 6.9 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last eight games. Expect George to continue posting strong numbers down the stretch as OKC battled for playoff seeding behind Houston and Golden State.