Thunder's Paul George: Scores 21 in Monday's win
George scored 21 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 106-101 win over the Kings.
The Thunder's big three were all productive in this one, as Russell Westbrook delivered another triple-double while George and Carmelo Anthony tied for the team lead in scoring. That has been the case far too infrequently this season, but the former Pacer has mostly been holding up his end, averaging 20.0 points, 6.9 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last eight games. Expect George to continue posting strong numbers down the stretch as OKC battled for playoff seeding behind Houston and Golden State.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Ekes out double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Sinks four three pointers in win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 17 points Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Struggles from distance in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Drops 20 in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...