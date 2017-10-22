Thunder's Paul George: Scores 22 in Saturday's loss
George scored 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, five steals and two assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 loss to the Jazz.
He and Carmelo Anthony were the only Thunder players to eventually solve the Jazz defense, but their efforts weren't enough to produce a come-from-behind victory. George has now drained nine treys through his first two games with OKC, and if he keeps up that volume from the outside he'll still be an elite fantasy asset even if some of his other numbers slip from his time as the primary focus of the Pacers' offense.
