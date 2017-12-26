Thunder's Paul George: Scores 24 in Christmas Day win
George scored 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 112-107 win over the Rockets.
His scoring remains understandably down from his time as the top dog in Indiana, but George seems to be finding his place as the three-and-D specialist among OKC's high-powered trio -- he's averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 boards, 2.9 three-pointers, 2.7 steals and 2.6 assists over his last nine games.
