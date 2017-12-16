Thunder's Paul George: Scores 24 points Friday
George scored 24 points (8-23 FG, 5-11 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 45 minutes in Friday's 119-117 triple overtime win against Philadelphia.
Despite sitting with three fouls and six points in the first quarter, George ended up sinking 5-of-11 shots from beyond the arc. Friday's three-point show as the only redeeming part of what was a 34.7 percent shooting performance. George continues to shoot poorly for the season, dipping to a career-low 40.8 percent from the floor. The end result of 24 points is palatable. However, the continued poor shooting is hard to swallow for the career 43 percent shooter.
