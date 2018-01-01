Thunder's Paul George: Scores 25 points in return
George had 25 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two assists, two blocks, one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Mavericks.
George was initially ruled out of this game with a knee concern that had already cost him one game, but he took the floor and looked healthy in his 34 minutes of action. Although the team fell to their second consecutive loss, they have looked better of late, and appear to be fulfilling some of the pre-season potentials. George has been shooting the ball well over his last four games, converting on at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts while also averaging 4.8 three-pointers. Barring any setbacks from his knee concern, he should be ready to go on Wednesday when the Thunder travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers.
