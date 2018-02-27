George registered 26 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal across 37 minutes Monday in Oklahoma City's win over Orlando.

The 2017-18 version of George has become the league's premier "3-and-D" wing. He leads the NBA in steals and is shooting a career-high 42.2-percent from three-point land on 7.7 attempts per game. George has gelled with the Thunder extremely well in his first season since coming over from Indiana. Improved efficiency has made up for the slight dip in usage and fantasy owners should be pleased with the production.