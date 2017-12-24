Thunder's Paul George: Scores 26 points in 37 minutes
George registered 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, six steals, and two blocks across 37 minutes Saturday in Oklahoma City's win over Utah.
George leads the NBA in steals with 80 on the season, 12 more than his teammate Russell Westbrook who is second. In a league that is flush with offensive talent, George represents one of the few players who provide an astronomical amount of value on both ends of the court. In his first season with Oklahoma City, George is experiencing a slight dip in offensive production which limits his fantasy value. However, his defensive output keeps his value on par with other premier forwards.
