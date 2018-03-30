Geroge had 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 103-99 loss to the Spurs.

George had a nice bounce-back game after putting up a couple of duds. He led the team with 26 points while also adding four steals. He has had some issues with his efficiency of late but was decent in this one. He continues to be arguably the best two-way player in the league and should be in for a nice finish to the season with the Thunder needing to win at all costs.