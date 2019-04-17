Thunder's Paul George: Scores 27 in Game 2 loss
George finished with 27 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 114-94 loss to Portland.
George led the Thunder with 27 points but unfortunately received very little support on the offensive end. He continues to battle with an ongoing shoulder issue but did appear somewhat untroubled in this one. The fact he played 41 minutes indicates he should be good to go for what is now a must-win game Friday. A loss would see the Thunder fall behind 3-0 with a comeback highly unlikely from that position.
