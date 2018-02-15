Thunder's Paul George: Scores 28 points in Wednesday's win
George registered 28 points (10-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Grizzlies.
George has really found his groove lately, scoring at will, dishing assists, grabbing boards, and providing his usual stellar defense. This was also the fifth straight game in which George has drained at leave five threes, and he's 27-for-55 from deep over the last five tilts. Besides Sunday's All-Star game, George now gets a week off to rest, recover, and gear up for the stretch run and postseason.
