Thunder's Paul George: Scores 29 in loss
George had 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-9 3PT, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in Sunday's loss to Sacramento.
The Thunder now sit at a disappointing 0-3, but George had his best individual performance of the season, bouncing back from a rough, 7-of-27 shooting night Friday in Los Angeles.
