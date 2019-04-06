Thunder's Paul George: Scores 30 points in Friday's win

George provided 30 points (11-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 123-110 win over the Pistons.

George has perhaps fallen out of the MVP race as the Thunder have slid down the Western Conference standings. Still, the 28-year-old forward is enjoying his best season, and he'll try to help his team avoid a first round matchup with the Warriors by continuing to perform at a high level down the stretch.