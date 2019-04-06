Thunder's Paul George: Scores 30 points in Friday's win
George provided 30 points (11-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 123-110 win over the Pistons.
George has perhaps fallen out of the MVP race as the Thunder have slid down the Western Conference standings. Still, the 28-year-old forward is enjoying his best season, and he'll try to help his team avoid a first round matchup with the Warriors by continuing to perform at a high level down the stretch.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...