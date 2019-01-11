Thunder's Paul George: Scores 30 points in Thursday's loss

George totaled 30 points (11-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 47 minutes during Thursday's 154-147 double overtime loss to the Spurs.

George wasn't as efficient as usual, needing 25 field-goal attempts to score his 30 points while finishing with more turnovers (two) than dimes. With that being said, he's turning in career-high averages in scoring, rebounding, steals, and threes this season while building a strong case for MVP consideration.