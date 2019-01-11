Thunder's Paul George: Scores 30 points in Thursday's loss
George totaled 30 points (11-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 47 minutes during Thursday's 154-147 double overtime loss to the Spurs.
George wasn't as efficient as usual, needing 25 field-goal attempts to score his 30 points while finishing with more turnovers (two) than dimes. With that being said, he's turning in career-high averages in scoring, rebounding, steals, and threes this season while building a strong case for MVP consideration.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Leads team in loss to T-wolves•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Another strong effort in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Superb with 37 points in close win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Excels in homecoming•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Inefficient night Monday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Games-high 36 points Sunday•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.