Thunder's Paul George: Scores 31 points in loss
George totaled 31 points (9-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks over 39 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the Heat on Monday.
George led all scorers in Monday's loss, though his big night wasn't enough to lead the Thunder to a win. Already having his best year as a pro, George has stepped up his scoring and rebounding as of late, averaging 30.0 points and 9.1 rebounds over his last four games.
