Thunder's Paul George: Scores 31 points Sunday
George contributed 31 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 122-112 victory over the 76ers.
George was recently named to the All-Star roster after DeMarcus Cousins was injured, but he didn't let his foot off the gas as he now has averaged 28 points over his last five games. George has found confidence in his role with the Thunder, which is turning into solid production that fans are used to seeing from him.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Drains 26 points Saturday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Swipes four steals in victory•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 36 points in blow out victory•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Puts up 19 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Puts up 31 points on Thursday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Contributes 24 points to blowout win•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...