George contributed 31 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 122-112 victory over the 76ers.

George was recently named to the All-Star roster after DeMarcus Cousins was injured, but he didn't let his foot off the gas as he now has averaged 28 points over his last five games. George has found confidence in his role with the Thunder, which is turning into solid production that fans are used to seeing from him.