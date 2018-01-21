George finished with 36 points (12-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 148-124 victory over Cleveland.

George was on fire to begin the game, scoring at will against the lackluster Cleveland defense. His line could have been much better had the score not been so lopsided, as he failed to collect any defensive stats. He continues to put up solid numbers for his new team and is beginning to mesh well with both Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. He will look to keep things rolling in a fast-paced matchup against the Nets on Tuesday.