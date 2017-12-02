Thunder's Paul George: Scores 36 points in victory

George tallied 36 points (10-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three blocks across 42 minutes in Friday's 111-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

George was excellent against the Wolves, leading his team to a much-needed victory. Although the Thunder have been disappointing so far this season, George has been a beacon of consistency. His move to a new team does not appear to have had a negative effect on his fantasy value, and he still remains an elite option across all fantasy formats.