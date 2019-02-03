Thunder's Paul George: Scores 37 points in Sunday's loss
George produced 37 points (11-27 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 134-129 loss to the Celtics.
George delivered yet another stellar scoring performance. He struggled from the field but padded his point total by living at the charity stripe. Moreover, George contributed in every category and is maintaining career highs in points, boards, steals, and threes per game while sinking over 45.0 percent of his field goal attempts and over 40.0 percent from beyond the arc for the first time in the same campaign.
