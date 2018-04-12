Thunder's Paul George: Scores 40 points in Wednesday's win
George registered 40 points (13-20 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 137-123 win over the Grizzlies.
George finished the regular season in style, posting twice as many points as field-goal attempts while making it rain from beyond the arc. George shot 38.3 percent from the field in March and had made just 34.2 percent of his shot attempts through the first four games of April, so this was a good step in the right direction with the playoffs set to begin this weekend.
