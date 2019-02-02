Thunder's Paul George: Scores 43 points in Friday's win
George registered 43 points (14-23 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 118-102 win over the Heat.
George finished with a career high in made threes, torching the Heat from beyond the arc and leading his team a comfortable win. George has gone for 43 points or more four times this season, and he continues to thrive in year two alongside Russell Westbrook.
