George scored 27 points (7-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-93 win over the Heat.

He's wrapping up his first season with OKC on a high note, scoring at least 20 points in five of the last six games. With the club in the playoffs but still fighting for a higher seed, expect George to come out firing once again Wednesday at home against the Grizzlies.