Thunder's Paul George: Scores game high 32 points Monday
George finished with 32 points (11-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, and six assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-101 victory over the Suns.
George led all scorers Monday, pouring in 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting. He also drained six triples but failed to record a steal for the first time in his last seven games. With Russell Westbrook (ankle) continuing to miss games, George will likely remain the focal point on offense, giving him a nice short-term boost.
