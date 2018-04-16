George totaled 36 points (13-20 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 116-108 victory over the Jazz.

George propelled the Thunder to a victory in Game 1, catching fire from three-point range and contributing on the defensive end as well. George left the game early in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a back injury of sorts, but he should be okay to continue rolling against the Jazz in Game 2 Wednesday.