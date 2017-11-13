Thunder's Paul George: Scores game-high 37 points
George scored 37 points (12-22 FG, 7-12 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 42 minutes in Sunday's 112-99 win over Dallas.
As was the case for Russell Westbrook, George was able to capitalize on a larger share in the offense with a game-high 37 points on Sunday. Freed up to take more chances in Carmelo Anthony's absence, the forward sank a season-high seven three-pointers. George looks to continue his leading role in the offense against Chicago on Wednesday.
