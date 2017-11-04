Thunder's Paul George: Scores team-high 25 in Friday's loss
George scored 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 101-94 loss to the Celtics.
It was George's first double-double in a Thunder uniform, but while Carmelo Anthony has had some trouble adjusting to his new surroundings through the early part of the season, the former Pacer has begun to find his footing alongside Russell Westbrook, scoring 20 or more points with at least three three-pointers in four straight games.
