George scored 25 points (8-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Cavaliers.

The return of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony from their minor injuries didn't slow George down, and the 27-year-old has now scored at least 25 points in five straight games and 11 of the last 13, averaging a mammoth 28.9 points, 5.1 boards, 3.9 three-pointers, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals over that 13-game stretch. His usage and production should decline now that the Thunder's triplets are healthy again, but George has shown this season that he's just as big a fantasy asset in OKC's loaded lineup as he was flying solo in Indiana.