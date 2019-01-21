Thunder's Paul George: Scores team-high 31 points

George produced 31 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 127-109 win over the Knicks.

George sank the first 3-pointer of the night, and the Thunder never trailed after that. He's having a red-hot January, averaging 27.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals over the first nine games of the month. George is regularly producing equal, and sometimes better numbers than teammate Russell Westbrook.