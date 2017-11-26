Thunder's Paul George: Scores two points in loss to Dallas
George scored just two points (1-12 FG, 0-4 3PT) on Saturday, but still provided six rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in a 97-81 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
It's clear that his shot wasn't there, as he's failed to crack 43 percent in three-straight games. The peripheral stats are incredible though, as he has at least three steals in five-straight games. The scoring is far from an issue too, as he was averaging 24.7 points across his previous seven games. If he can just get the scoring clicking with the defensive stats, George would become a top-10 option.
