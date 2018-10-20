Thunder's Paul George: Scuffles badly with shot in defeat
George totaled 20 points (7-27 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes in the Thunder's 108-92 loss to the Clippers on Friday.
George's scoring total may have led the Thunder, but it was a byproduct of sheer volume. The star forward took on the outsized Russell Westbrook role once again Friday, yet he was a case study in inefficiency while only draining 25.9 percent of his attempts. George is averaging a robust 25.0 attempts over his first two games, but he's only generated a 32.0 percent success rate while serving as the focal point of the offense. With the news that Westbrook could make his regular-season debut Sunday after missing the first two games with a knee injury, an uptick in efficiency may be forthcoming for George.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Team-high scoring total in season-opening loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Shoots efficiently in preseason win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Drops 23-5-4 line in return•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Rejoins Thunder, will play Friday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will miss preseason opener•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Arm feels 'so much better'•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...