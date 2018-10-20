George totaled 20 points (7-27 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes in the Thunder's 108-92 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

George's scoring total may have led the Thunder, but it was a byproduct of sheer volume. The star forward took on the outsized Russell Westbrook role once again Friday, yet he was a case study in inefficiency while only draining 25.9 percent of his attempts. George is averaging a robust 25.0 attempts over his first two games, but he's only generated a 32.0 percent success rate while serving as the focal point of the offense. With the news that Westbrook could make his regular-season debut Sunday after missing the first two games with a knee injury, an uptick in efficiency may be forthcoming for George.