Thunder's Paul George: Second-half explosion in loss

George finished with 32 points (12-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 109-98 loss to Denver.

George had just seven points at half-time but exploded in the second half, finishing with a game-high 32 points on 12-of-24 shooting. He has now scored at least 25 points in four of his past five games and is the third-ranked player over the past two weeks. The current production is likely not sustainable but he is the sixth-ranked player for the season and owners have to be loving their draft pick thus far.