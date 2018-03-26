Thunder's Paul George: Shooting struggles continue Sunday
George produced 16 points (4-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.
George continued to scuffle from the field Sunday, but a perfect showing from the free-throw line helped him prop up his final line. The All-Star forward has gone just 7-for-31 from the field in the last two games, a tally that includes an 0-for-13 effort from distance. Naturally, George is too good of a shooter to remain mired in a slump of that magnitude for long, and he'll now have three days to tweak his mechanics before a Thursday showdown with the Spurs.
