Thunder's Paul George: Shoots efficiently in preseason win
George registered a game-high 26 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 119-115 preseason victory over the Bucks in overtime.
George only played the first half of the contest, but that didn't stop him from wrapping up the preseason on a high note. Despite playing no more than 26 minutes in any of his three exhibition outings, George attempted at least 13 shots in each contest. His usage rate will likely continue to run higher than normal until Russell Westbrook (knee) is cleared to play. Westbrook didn't play at all during the preseason slate and is far from certain to suit up in the regular-season opener Oct. 16 against the Warriors.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Drops 23-5-4 line in return•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Rejoins Thunder, will play Friday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will miss preseason opener•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Arm feels 'so much better'•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Undergoes minor elbow procedure•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Re-signs with Oklahoma City for four years•
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.