George registered a game-high 26 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 119-115 preseason victory over the Bucks in overtime.

George only played the first half of the contest, but that didn't stop him from wrapping up the preseason on a high note. Despite playing no more than 26 minutes in any of his three exhibition outings, George attempted at least 13 shots in each contest. His usage rate will likely continue to run higher than normal until Russell Westbrook (knee) is cleared to play. Westbrook didn't play at all during the preseason slate and is far from certain to suit up in the regular-season opener Oct. 16 against the Warriors.