Thunder's Paul George: Shoots well in loss
George tallied 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Lakers.
After a poor shooting night in his previous game, George was able to turn things around going 10-of-19 from the field for 26 points. George has been ticking along nicely and despite the strong play of the team's superstars, the Thunder now find themselves in a four-game slump. Things won't get any easier for the Thunder as they travel to California to face the Warriors in what could be an uptempo matchup.
