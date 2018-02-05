Play

George tallied 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Lakers.

After a poor shooting night in his previous game, George was able to turn things around going 10-of-19 from the field for 26 points. George has been ticking along nicely and despite the strong play of the team's superstars, the Thunder now find themselves in a four-game slump. Things won't get any easier for the Thunder as they travel to California to face the Warriors in what could be an uptempo matchup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories