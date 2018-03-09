Thunder's Paul George: Sinks four three pointers in win
George scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-87 win against Phoenix.
In five of his last six games, George has scored at least 20 points.. Of those six games, the forward has made at least two three pointers in five games. Over this stretch, George is shooting 29.5 percent from long range on 7.3 three pointers per game. Altogether, he is shooting 42.8 percent in his last six games. While he is 21.3 points during this span, it has been a less than efficient performance from three-point range from the 41.3 percent three-point shooter that has left more points on the floor for George.
