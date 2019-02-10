Thunder's Paul George: Spearheads momentous comeback
George finished with 45 points (12-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 15-18 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 41 minutes in the Thunder's 117-112 win over the Rockets on Saturday.
The final line speaks for itself, but what it doesn't fully reveal is George's massive role in helping the Thunder come back from a 26-point deficit for an improbable victory. The All-Star fell just four points shy of his career-high scoring tally and sealed the win with a pair of clutch free throws with just 3.4 seconds remaining. He also was key in defending James Harden down the stretch and has now scored at least 36 points in six of his last seven games. Coupled with the equally impressive efforts of teammate Russell Westbrook (NBA-record nine consecutive triple-doubles), the Thunder looking like a legitimate threat to the defending champion Warriors' crown.
