George totaled 32 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Oklahoma City's 113-96 loss to the Jazz in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

George's scoring total was tops on the team for the second straight game, but OKC dropped another double-digit decision to the Jazz. The All-Star forward has been spectacular in three of the first four games of the series, scoring between 23 and 36 points while shooting a solid 44.9 percent overall, including 42.5 percent from three-point range. George will undoubtedly be heavily involved again when the Thunder tries to stave off elimination on its home floor in Wednesday's Game 5.