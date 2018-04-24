George totaled 32 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Oklahoma City's 113-96 loss to the Jazz in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

George's scoring total was tops on the team for the second straight game, but OKC dropped another double-digit decision to the Jazz. The All-Star forward has been spectacular in three of the first four games of the series, scoring between 23 and 36 points while shooting a solid 44.9 percent overall, including 42.5 percent from three-point range. George will undoubtedly be heavily involved again when the Thunder tries to stave off elimination on its home floor in Wednesday's Game 5.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories