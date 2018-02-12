George generated 33 points (10-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight assists, one rebound, three steals and one block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 win over the Grizzlies.

The All-Star forward once again had the offensive load on his shoulders in the absence of both Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony due to ankle injuries. As he'd shown in a loss to the Lakers on Thursday, George was more than up to the task, posting a team-high scoring total and helping the Thunder get off to a fast start with 22 first-half points. The 27-year-old has now taken over 20 shot attempts in three consecutive contests and has eclipsed the 30-mark twice and the 40-threshold once in six February contests. If his star pair of teammates remain sidelined for OKC's next contest against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, expect George's usage to continue hitting new levels.