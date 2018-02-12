Thunder's Paul George: Spearheads offense again in win
George generated 33 points (10-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight assists, one rebound, three steals and one block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 win over the Grizzlies.
The All-Star forward once again had the offensive load on his shoulders in the absence of both Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony due to ankle injuries. As he'd shown in a loss to the Lakers on Thursday, George was more than up to the task, posting a team-high scoring total and helping the Thunder get off to a fast start with 22 first-half points. The 27-year-old has now taken over 20 shot attempts in three consecutive contests and has eclipsed the 30-mark twice and the 40-threshold once in six February contests. If his star pair of teammates remain sidelined for OKC's next contest against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, expect George's usage to continue hitting new levels.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Thrives in absence of star teammates•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Team-high scoring total in marquee win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Shoots well in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Struggles from the field in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Explodes for season-high 43 points in narrow loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Tallies game-high 28 points Tuesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...