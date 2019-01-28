Thunder's Paul George: Stays hot in win
George piled up 36 points (12-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 38 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Bucks on Sunday.
George has been on an offensive tear as of late, leading his team in scoring and racking up at least 30 points for the fourth time in his last five games. He's also caught fire from deep, draining 14-22 shots from beyond the arc in his last two games. His 26.9 points per game this season are a career-high for the nine-year vet.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Team-leading scoring haul in win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores team-high 31 points•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Another well-rounded line in win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Full line in Thursday's loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: 24 points, five treys in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 30 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....