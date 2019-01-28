Thunder's Paul George: Stays hot in win

George piled up 36 points (12-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 38 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Bucks on Sunday.

George has been on an offensive tear as of late, leading his team in scoring and racking up at least 30 points for the fourth time in his last five games. He's also caught fire from deep, draining 14-22 shots from beyond the arc in his last two games. His 26.9 points per game this season are a career-high for the nine-year vet.